Turkmen seaport may become regional trade hub – IRU (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The Turkmenbashi

International Seaport in Turkmenistan might develop into a regional commerce

hub, a supply within the International Road Transport Union (IRU) advised

Trend.

“Moving ahead within the realization of ambitions within the subject of

intermodal commerce, the Turkmenbashi seaport can develop into a regional

commerce hub and strengthen its function in transport and transit

processes,” mentioned the supply.

Moreover, the intermodal features of the International Road

Transport (TIR) system will assist Turkmenistan in realizing these

ambitions.

“At the identical time, the brand new infrastructure Turkmenbashi seaport

and land border crossing factors can, and will, be used to

strengthen the function of Turkmenistan as a regional commerce hub. This

will contribute to the commerce and financial improvement of the

nation for the advantage of the Turkmen individuals,” IRU mentioned.

Furthermore, the group harassed that the Turkmen Customs

is introducing new TIR techniques and the IRU welcomes and helps

the implementation of eTIR and TIR inexperienced lanes to additional

facilitate commerce on Turkmenistan’s borders.