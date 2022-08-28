Turkmen seaport may become regional trade hub – IRU (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The Turkmenbashi
International Seaport in Turkmenistan might develop into a regional commerce
hub, a supply within the International Road Transport Union (IRU) advised
Trend.
“Moving ahead within the realization of ambitions within the subject of
intermodal commerce, the Turkmenbashi seaport can develop into a regional
commerce hub and strengthen its function in transport and transit
processes,” mentioned the supply.
Moreover, the intermodal features of the International Road
Transport (TIR) system will assist Turkmenistan in realizing these
ambitions.
“At the identical time, the brand new infrastructure Turkmenbashi seaport
and land border crossing factors can, and will, be used to
strengthen the function of Turkmenistan as a regional commerce hub. This
will contribute to the commerce and financial improvement of the
nation for the advantage of the Turkmen individuals,” IRU mentioned.
Furthermore, the group harassed that the Turkmen Customs
is introducing new TIR techniques and the IRU welcomes and helps
the implementation of eTIR and TIR inexperienced lanes to additional
facilitate commerce on Turkmenistan’s borders.