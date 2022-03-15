Turkmenistan and Organization of Turkic States talk cooperation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15
Trend:
Turkmenistan and the Organization of Turkic States mentioned the
problems with cooperation, Trend experiences just about Business
Turkmenistan.
Secretary General Baghdad Amreev arrived in Ashgabat on the head
of the mission of observers from the OTS for the presidential
elections of Turkmenistan.
At the assembly, he shared his opinion and extremely appreciated the
presidential elections held in Turkmenistan.
Observers from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) didn’t
reveal violations and confirmed the compliance of the elections in
Turkmenistan with worldwide requirements, he mentioned.
At the identical time, problems with cooperation between Turkmenistan and
the Organization of Turkic States have been mentioned, in addition to the
risk of partnership with such worldwide organizations as
TURKPA, the Council of Elders and the Turkic Chamber of Commerce
and Industry.
Furthermore, Turkmenistan joined the Organization of Turkic
States as an observer in 2021.