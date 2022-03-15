Turkmenistan and Organization of Turkic States talk cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

Trend:

Turkmenistan and the Organization of Turkic States mentioned the

Turkmenistan.

Secretary General Baghdad Amreev arrived in Ashgabat on the head

of the mission of observers from the OTS for the presidential

elections of Turkmenistan.

At the assembly, he shared his opinion and extremely appreciated the

presidential elections held in Turkmenistan.

Observers from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) didn’t

reveal violations and confirmed the compliance of the elections in

Turkmenistan with worldwide requirements, he mentioned.

At the identical time, problems with cooperation between Turkmenistan and

the Organization of Turkic States have been mentioned, in addition to the

risk of partnership with such worldwide organizations as

TURKPA, the Council of Elders and the Turkic Chamber of Commerce

and Industry.

Furthermore, Turkmenistan joined the Organization of Turkic

States as an observer in 2021.