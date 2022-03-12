Europe
Turkmenistan names number of electors voting in presidential election
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 12
Trend:
More than 2.9 million folks have voted within the early
presidential election in Turkmenistan, making up 86.34 % of
the full variety of electors, the Central Election Commission (CEC)
mentioned, Trend
stories.
According to the CEC, as of 15:00 (GMT+5), 87.22 % voted
in Akhal area, 89.71 % – Balkan area, 85.15 % –
Dashoguz area, 85.39 % – Lebap area, 86.7 % – Mary
area, and 86.76 % – within the capital Ashgabat.