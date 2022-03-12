Turkmenistan names number of electors voting in presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 12

Trend:

More than 2.9 million folks have voted within the early

presidential election in Turkmenistan, making up 86.34 % of

the full variety of electors, the Central Election Commission (CEC)

mentioned, Trend

stories.

According to the CEC, as of 15:00 (GMT+5), 87.22 % voted

in Akhal area, 89.71 % – Balkan area, 85.15 % –

Dashoguz area, 85.39 % – Lebap area, 86.7 % – Mary

area, and 86.76 % – within the capital Ashgabat.