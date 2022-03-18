Turning brokenness into beauty: Buddhists respond to anti-Asian violence

One by one, the Buddhist monks bowed earlier than the altar on the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple in Little Tokyo, carrying robes of yellow, orange and black.

Accompanied by the chanting of the Heart Sutra in Korean, they dipped a paintbrush right into a bowl of golden lacquer to softly fill within the cracks of a white ceramic lotus that had been handmade for the event.

The ritual, which passed off final May, was drenched in that means. The lotus flower represented the purity and potential of the Buddha’s awakening. The repairing of the cracked ceramic lotus, a Japanese artwork often called kintsugi, was a logo of the collective effort to heal the injuries of spiritual bigotry.

Here, simply 49 days after the March 16, 2021, killing of eight people in an Atlanta-area shooting rampage, together with six girls of Asian descent, was a symbolic effort to show brokenness into magnificence.

The timing was additionally important: The forty ninth day after loss of life represents the top of the bardo, an intermediate stage between life and rebirth in some Buddhist traditions.

The ceremony was a part of May We Gather, a historic occasion that drew collectively followers of each main faculty of Buddhism for what’s believed to have been the primary time for the reason that custom was based 2,500 years in the past.

“I had never seen anything like it before, and I don’t think there has been anything like it before,” stated Indigo Som, co-director of the Asian American Buddhist Working Group, which fashioned a yr in the past. “It was a specific response to an attack on our community that was multi-lineage, pan-Asian and pan-Buddhist.”

May We Gather served one other objective: serving to to jump-start a dialog amongst a various inhabitants of Buddhists about how leaders and establishments can reply to the anti-Asian violence that has lengthy been a part of American historical past, and which has been exacerbated by the pandemic over the past two years.

“So much of what has happened after the event is the acknowledgment that there is this shared experience, and that we have all, in different ways, confronted racism and white supremacy in America,” stated Nalika Gajaweera, a analysis anthropologist on the Center for Religion and Civic Culture at USC. “We may not respond in a coherent voice, but we’re having a conversation.”

Scholars say the historical past of anti-Asian violence within the United States has lengthy been intertwined with anti-Buddhist sentiment. As a non-Christian religion, it was thought-about heathen, pagan and anti-American when it was launched to the United States by Chinese laborers within the 1850s.

In the years after the Civil War, Asian Americans had been denied voting rights partially as a result of they had been seen as too totally different — together with their non secular traditions — to be assimilated into American tradition. In the Forties, Japanese Buddhist monks had been categorised as a risk to nationwide safety within the prelude to America’s entry into World War II.

Funie Hsu, a professor of American Studies at San Jose State University, stated that one other sort of anti-Asian violence occurred in the course of the Sixties and subsequent a long time, as counterculture Westerners, rejecting a society they seen as corrupted by materialism and militarism, turned to Eastern religions to hunt enlightenment. As Buddhist books, magazines and retreat facilities started to focus on the work of white converts, and non secular rebels equivalent to Jack Kerouac popularized the perfect of the wandering, truth-seeking “dharma bum,” some Asian Americans felt marginalized in their very own hereditary faith.

“In my experience, the way that Asian Americans have suffered racism the most in the United States is not only through hate and exclusionary laws, but by erasure and devisualization,” stated Mushim Patricia Ikeda, a instructor on the East Bay Meditation Center in Oakland who spent 25 years making an attempt to construct bridges between hereditary Buddhist communities and largely white convert teams. It was an effort that she stated largely failed.

Asian and Asian American Buddhists have been victims of spiritual hate in recent times as properly. Buddhist temples had been vandalized, together with six in Santa Ana and Westminister and one in Little Tokyo, after the beginning of the pandemic. At one temple in Santa Ana, an individual spray-painted the phrase “Jesus” on a stone statue of the Buddha.

“The damage to property is not what keeps us up at night or what bothers us the most, it’s the hate crime in itself and the negative impact to interfaith relations in our community,” the Venerable Vien Hay of the Dieu Ngu Temple, one of many vandalized temples in Westminster, instructed The Times on the time.

“The history of Buddhism in America is confronting anti-Asian violence,” Hsu stated.

As Asian American Buddhist leaders grapple with the present wave of violence within the wake of the pandemic, many are turning to classes from their historical past and faith to encourage resilience of their sanghas, or communities.

“Policy and political solutions are important, but in the face of the suffering people are experiencing, tending to their spirit and giving them fortitude is probably the most important thing religion can do,” stated the Rev. Cristina Moon of Daihonzan Chozen-Ji International Zen Dojo in Honolulu.

One approach to do this is to assist particular person Buddhist communities keep in mind the braveness and drive that it took for his or her predecessors to return to America and make a greater future for themselves within the face of discrimination and violence, she stated.

“Just reminding people that we’ve been through tough times before and we persevered by holding on to who we are and staying true to that faith,” she stated.

Som, who co-facilitates the Asian American Deep Refuge Sangha on the East Bay Meditation Center, agreed.

“Asian Americans and Asian American Buddhists specifically have been under attack the whole time we’ve been in this country, and there’s a whole story about people being pressured to convert to Christianity to be ‘more American,’” she stated. Maintaining the dharma — Buddhist teachings — sustaining the religion, and sustaining a temple is “already pushing against the violence, the erasure and the racism.”

Gajaweera, the anthropologist and co-director of the Asian American Buddhist Working Group together with Som, Louije Kim and Dorothy Imagire, elaborated: “It might not seem like activism, but it is the day-to-day activism of keeping your doors open and supporting your community.”

Brother Phap Dung, a dharma instructor at Deer Park Monastery in Escondido, stated between 200 and 300 members of the general public come to the mountain monastery every Sunday to take refuge from the discrimination, loneliness and the essential concern and nervousness that’s pervading society.

“We don’t just look out for Buddhists,” he stated. “We try to take care of all the people who are facing discrimination — African Americans, Latinos, gay and lesbian, LGBTQ.”

Monastics provide assist by simply being there, listening, taking guests on hikes, exhibiting them a sundown and reminding them of the wonders of life.

“That can also be good medicine for taking care of the mental toxins and discrimination we have received from others,” he stated. “Finding ways to joy and wonder helps us not be overwhelmed and monopolized by the hate in society.”

Hsu stated she has additionally discovered solace within the Buddhist thought of Indra’s internet: an infinite internet of reference to a single, shining jewel at every level of connection. Each jewel displays each different jewel within the internet, and no matter impacts one jewel impacts all of them.

“That was one of the ideas we were trying to emphasize with May We Gather,” she stated. “That we are not separate from each other.”

For the one-year anniversary of the Georgia taking pictures rampage, the organizers of May We Gather published reflections from Buddhist leaders and practitioners impressed by the dharma. Contributions got here in from Buddhists in California, Washington, Oregon, Maine, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, Canada and elsewhere.

They expressed sorrow for these misplaced — and gratitude for the chance to grieve collectively.