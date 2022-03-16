Turning Kazakhstan into a Competitive, Merit-Based Political System

Today, President Tokayev delivered his long-awaited state of the nation tackle. Initially scheduled for September, the truth that already a significant package deal of reforms was unveiled in March factors to the urgency of transformative and long-lasting change in Kazakhstan, growing calls for for accountability and transparency of Kazakh residents in direction of the political elites – writes Alberto Turkstra, Project Manager, Diplomatic World Institute

Evidently, the primary a part of the speech by President Tokayev was dedicated to the January occasions. As we already heard throughout our go to to Kazakhstan, sure authorities buildings (National Security Committee), high-level officers (Minister of Defence) and legislation enforcement businesses have been complicit businesses in a coup towards President Tokayev. Evidently, there was opposition amongst these actors to President Tokayev’s reformist credentials and the method of radical modernisation and transformation of the nation which he started lately – a course of which in any other case finds excessive help among the many inhabitants and particularly the youthful generations.

While the January protests had their origin over a single financial concern, many individuals have been demanding a extra accountable political system in Kazakhstan. It is to this matter that almost all of President Tokayev’s speech was devoted. The previous political system had clearly exhausted itself, outlived its usefulness, and was in want of a significant overhaul.

In one of the crucial welcomed bulletins, President Tokayev introduced the tip of “institutionalised nepotism”, whereby shut relations of the President can maintain excessive positions in authorities and state owned enterprises. Until very not too long ago, relations of the primary President held management positions in establishments similar to Kazakhstan’s National Chamber of Entrepreneurs; the National Security Committee; and state owned enterprises KazTransOil and QazaqGas. The new political system, from the clues we heard at the moment, due to this fact, can be much less based mostly on household contacts and extra on benefit.

The different essential announcement, is the redistribution of presidential powers to the parliament, growing the accountability of the legislative department of state energy, whereas retaining normal options of a presidential state. In different phrases, a robust president with a robust parliament, the place President Tokayev stays accountable for strategic growth planning, illustration of the state and international affairs, in addition to nationwide safety and defence. And on the identical time, the parliament just isn’t there to merely to rubber stamp choices of the chief department of presidency however to play an energetic position strengthening management over the standard of execution of the state finances, for instance.

We anticipate to extra clearly see in apply the precept of clear and functional separation of powers into legislative, govt and judicial branches and their balanced interplay in accordance with the precept of checks and balances. President Tokayev additionally goals to extend the independence of the judicial department by organising the Constitutional Court to switch the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan, an establishment which all too usually has been made inclined to govt seize.

All the Central Asian republics emerged as robust presidential methods within the aftermath of their independence – maybe with the notable absence of Kyrgyzstan which for a very long time experimented with a parliamentary system however alas accompanied by a excessive diploma of instability. Kazakhstan is pioneering on this regard within the sense that it begins a course of to step by step devolve powers to the Parliament whereas retaining stability within the nation.

Less consideration throughout the state of the nation tackle was paid to financial reforms, which principally handled the destructive collateral injury of the present tense worldwide geopolitical surroundings and specifically the impression of worldwide sanctions on Russia, on the Kazakh economic system. Other structural adjustments have already been set in movement – inexperienced economic system, digitalisation, connectivity – and maybe wanted much less consideration in a speech that was firmly dedicated to new radical adjustments for a brand new Kazakhstan.

A final level value mentioning is that of the media. In international locations in transition, we observe that the media is usually seen as an impediment or a nuisance by the federal government, which then creates an surroundings the place journalists need to work in worry and intimidation. It is due to this fact outstanding that President Tokayev pledges reviewing the media legislation and due to this fact constructing surroundings for open, aggressive and accountable media, as an ally of the federal government to hold out additional democratic adjustments and improve suggestions mechanisms between residents and authorities. A crucial and inquisitive media which does its job freed from undue strain, interference and intimidation is crucial.

Of course, for some, the speech could not go far sufficient and will fall wanting the expectations of some members of the general public. While the brink continues to say no for the formation of latest events, the actual litmus check can be whether or not opposition events really get registered. Also, the truth that no direct elections for regional governors was introduced could disappoint some pro-democracy activists. Instead, regional governors can be elected not directly. That means the individuals don’t get to elect them, however native councils do, to which the President should suggest at the least two candidates.

In the approaching months, a plethora of laws; amendments to the Constitution; and new legal guidelines will have to be enacted and put it into apply. But the scene is about for the brand new Kazakhstan, and the “new Kazakhstan” is right here to remain.

