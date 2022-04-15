Turning off Russian gas, Greece-Cyprus-Israel think electric too

The Energy Ministers of Israel, Greece and Cyprus mentioned in a tripartite assembly in Jerusalem on April 11 the results of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine on the power markets and agreed to advance particular funding plans in pure fuel and electrical energy initiatives that may assist scale back reliance on Russia.

Israel’s National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources Minister Karine Elharrar, Greece’s Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas and Cyprus’ Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister Natasha Pilidou additionally mentioned the deepening of the tripartite strategic cooperation and the flagship initiatives promoted within the Eastern Mediterranean area, which is able to improve power safety and contribute to the diversification of power sources and routes, together with the EuroAsia electrical energy interconnector between Israel, Cyprus and Greece, the development of a liquified pure fuel (LNG) plant in Cyprus and the EastMed fuel pipeline, Greece’s Climate and Energy Ministry stated.

“EU’s targets are to reduce reliance on Russian gas be two-thirds this year and completely before 2030, preferably by 2027. But it will also accelerate transition to green energy and within that, it plans to reduce use of gas by 30% by 2030 and by over 80% by 2050,” Charles Ellinas, senior fellow on the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center, instructed New Europe on April 14.

Under these circumstances, the East Mediterranean area may also help however solely by using current installations, i.e., by utilizing Egypt’s two liquefaction vegetation at Idku, operated by Royal Dutch Shell, and Damietta, operated by Italy’s ENI, to their most capability, which is about 17 billion cubic meters per yr, Ellinas stated.

LNG exports thus far this yr quantity to solely 60% of this capability, with near 0.7 billion cubic meters going to Europe, he stated, including that US main Chevron has already elevated its fuel exports to Egypt, principally from Israel’s Leviathan gas-field, to about 10 billion cubic meters and that may assist Egypt improve LNG exports to Europe. In addition, ENI and Egypt have entered into a brand new settlement to allow extra LNG to be exported to Europe by way of Italy.

“It is important to note that with EU’s stated intention to wean itself from gas as we approach 2030 and beyond, there is no support for new major projects to supply Europe with gas beyond 2030. That makes investment in the EastMed gas pipeline, or any new – greenfield – gas production and export projects, extremely difficult. Without EU support, no investor will be prepared to support such projects. We should also remember that EIB has also stopped investing in fossil fuel projects,” Ellinas stated.

“I expect we will see some new drilling, especially where contractual commitments have already been made, mostly offshore Cyprus and Egypt,” he stated, including that in Israel Greece’s Energean has already began a brand new drilling marketing campaign. “We could also see more activity in the Ionian,” Ellinas stated, explaining that the blocks south-west of Crete licensed to US power large ExxonMobil, France’s Total and Hellenic Petroleum (ELPE) are very difficult – water depths exceeding 3,000 meters and troublesome, extremely fractured geology. “It remains to be seen if this area receives new attention. Certainly, the Greek government is now taking pro-active steps to revive offshore exploration, so that it can reduce its reliance on Russian gas,” he stated.

Ellinas argued that the quickest and least pricey choice to broaden East Med LNG export capability is by including new liquefaction trains to Egypt’s current LNG vegetation. Building new, greenfield, liquefaction services in areas that don’t have any current infrastructure will likely be time-consuming and costly, he stated, arguing that investments will likely be forthcoming provided that long-term LNG gross sales agreements are secured. With the EU desiring to wean itself from fuel, that will likely be a problem, he stated.

Turning to the EuroAsia electrical energy interconnector, he famous that almost all funding for the Cyprus-Crete hyperlink has already been secured. The the rest must be in place over the following few months. The plan is to start out building by the top of this yr, with operations anticipated to begin early 2026, he stated, including that negotiations are in progress with Israel relating to the Israel-Cyprus hyperlink, however that is nonetheless at inter-governmental stage.

Regarding renewable developments within the East Mediterranean area, Ellinas stated prospects are good, however due to the power disaster and the warfare in Ukraine priorities have shifted to safety of provides and lowering dependence on Russian fuel. “For example, Greece is prioritizing reducing gas import dependence and reducing the exorbitant cost of energy. As a result, it is now returning to lignite, and it is also expanding renewable capacity. Turkey is considering nuclear and expanding renewables for similar reasons,” Ellinas stated, including, “On the other hand, Egypt is expediting its green hydrogen production and export plans in cooperation with the EU”.

follow on twitter @energyinsider