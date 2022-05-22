Turtles freed in Tunisia with tracking monitor

Three rescued loggerhead turtles have been launched into the Mediterranean off Tunisia on Sunday, one with a monitoring beacon glued to its shell to assist researchers higher shield the threatened species.

The fundamental dangers to sea turtles in Tunisia are linked to fisheries, since they change into entangled in nets — together with the three that have been launched into the wild.

The migratory species, which might stay to as outdated as 45, are listed as “vulnerable” within the Red List of threatened species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The turtles’ launch was watched by a crowd of some 50 folks, lots of them kids, carried out by a specialised care centre in Tunisia’s jap port of Sfax.

Some 35 turtles have been cared for on the centre previously 12 months as a part of the Mediterranean-wide Life Med Turtle undertaking.

Environmental activists helped carry the heavy turtles down the seashore, earlier than the animals crawled the ultimate distance in the direction of the ocean.

All of them have been tagged, however one among them additionally had a phone-sized monitoring beacon glued to its laborious shell, which can monitor its progress because it strikes throughout the ocean.

As effectively as loggerhead turtles, two different turtle species are discovered within the Mediterranean, the inexperienced and leatherback turtle.