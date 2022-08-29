Tuticorin And Jayalalithaa Death Inquiry Commission Reports To Be Tabled In TN Assembly

The authorities says it could act on the premise of recommendation by authorized consultants.

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu authorities will desk within the meeting suggestions of two inquiry commissions that probed the Tuticorin police firing and the circumstances that led to the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the state cupboard that was presided over by Chief Minister MK Stalin determined immediately.

The inquiry fee by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan has really helpful motion in opposition to 17 police officers together with IPS officers, the Collector, and some others, a press release by the state authorities stated. The assembly determined to desk this within the meeting with an motion taken report.

13 individuals have been killed in police firing in opposition to a large crowd of protesters opposing the Sterlite Copper smelting plant in May 2018 in the course of the earlier AIADMK regime.

Justice Arumugasamy Commission that inquired the circumstances resulting in the demise of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has really helpful inquiry of VK Sasikala, Ms Jayalalithaa’s buddy, Dr Vijayabhaskar, the previous Health Minister, and Dr Rama Mohhana Rao, the then Chief Secretary, the state authorities stated.

The authorities says it could act on the premise of recommendation by authorized consultants.

The state authorities would additionally promulgate an ordinance to ban on-line rummy and some different video games earlier than enacting a legislation on the premise of suggestions by a committee. There has been a spate of demise by suicides over lack of large cash in on-line video games. The state authorities is treading cautiously this time, as an identical enactment of the legislation was struck down by the courtroom earlier.