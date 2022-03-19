TV chefs’ secret thoughts about Nigella

Australia’s high TV cooks have revealed their true ideas about Nigella Lawson forward of her arrival in Melbourne for the Food and Wine Festival.

My Kitchen Rules stars Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge had been joined by Adrian Richardson for the lighthearted commentary on the culinary colleague.

Fan favorite Feildel was the primary to supply his evaluation on Lawson, whom he described as “a great woman”.

“All of us chefs secretly watch her stuff … not for the cooking,” he mentioned.

“She’s very sensual when she talks about food.”

Irishman Fassnidge was fast so as to add in his personal quip.

Camera Icon Nigella Lawson will seem on the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival. Credit: Supplied

“She’s hot … smoking,” he mentioned.

The trio had been in Melbourne for Sheraton’s Taste roadshow as a part of its tour throughout the nation.

Richardson, greatest recognized for his look in MasterChef All-Stars, mentioned the lengthy lunch was a fantastic style of town’s culinary scene.

“It’s a great event to put together with chefs who have known each other for a long time, we really enjoy being with each other,” he mentioned.

His co-chefs agreed and famous simply how crippling interstate border closures had been on the hospitality trade trade.

Camera Icon Adrian Richardson, Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge joined Sheraton for a culinary highway journey. Supplied. Credit: Supplied

“After two years of being locked down with Covid and having people not being able to go out and dine, we’ve finally a way to entertain people now,” Feildel mentioned.

“I think it was quite special to get off a plane in Melbourne yesterday after being locked out for two years when this is somewhere we used to come every week,” Fassnidge mentioned.

“To reconnect with Melbourne, for us guys, I think it’s a really special thing.”

Lawson is about to make an look on the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival on the finish of March.

The culinary celebrity will deal with foodies to the keep in the course of the competition’s first weekend, which runs from March 25 to April 9, 2022.

Among her appearances might be a dialog with former MasterChef co-host Matt Preston throughout a three-course lunch on Sunday, March 27.