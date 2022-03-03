TV doctor roasted for Covid prediction

The ABC’s Dr Norman Swan has delivered a recent tackle the Russia-Ukraine battle, however it hasn’t gone down too nicely.

The ABC’s Dr Norman Swan says Russian troopers and Ukrainians are each in danger from greater than battle — warning of a recent Covid-19 outbreak.

The two nations are within the midst of essentially the most severe worldwide battle since Iraq after Russia final week executed long-held plans to invade its western neighbour beneath the guise of “special military operations”.

Disturbing scenes have adopted, together with shelling in Ukraine’s two largest cities. Hundreds of civilian casualties are being reported from the battle zone amid condemnation of Russia’s actions from western nations.

As the world watches on in horror, the ABC’s resident coronavirus skilled Dr Norman Swan says battle just isn’t the one factor Russians and Ukrainians must be fearful about – and has drawn fierce criticism within the course of.

Speaking with the ABC’s Patricia Karvelas on RN on Monday, the host of the Coronacast podcast was requested whether or not the pandemic may worsen in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

“As if the invasion wasn’t enough on its own, there are warnings that Russia’s actions could lead to fresh outbreaks of Covid-19,” Karvelas stated earlier than introducing Dr Swan.

“Just 35 per cent of the population of Ukraine is fully vaccinated while case numbers remain high in Russia,” she stated. “Could the invasion cause fresh outbreaks?”

Dr Swan replied: “Fresh outbreaks. New variants. Warfare is unfortunately through the centuries a recurrent theme in either making pandemics worse or creating them in the first place.”

He continued, saying the situations of battle make abnormal illnesses way more severe.

“If this goes on a lot longer, where people are getting hungry, sanitation breaks down,” Dr Swan stated.

“Covid may be the least of it, but you will certainly see an exacerbation of Covid-19, particularly in the elderly population of Ukraine.

“Even the Russians coming in are vulnerable too, because they’ve had the Russian vaccine which is of dubious protection. So you’ve got two populations coming together who are either under-immunised … or they’ve had an inadequate vaccine.

“And you’ve got the added complication of war, which always creates disease problems.

“Napoleon realised that in the 19th century — he was losing more people to disease than he was to warfare and he took action accordingly.”

He stated there was a danger of different outbreaks together with “diarrhoea and vomiting, gastroenteritis, spring viruses (like) influenza … pneumonia”.

“You could get kids dying of childhood diseases. It doesn’t bear thinking about how bad it could get with the usual diseases, much less Covid-19 going around in a vulnerable population.

“As people become malnourished if indeed they do, then in populations where Omicron might be relatively mild compared to Delta, it may not be mild. And you’ll see serious issues arising. And we may never find out how bad it has become because people will be dying at home.”

The Financial Review’s Michael Roddan wrote on Twitter: “Norman Swan on RN this morning saying Ukraine war will make Covid worse. Just doesn’t have the same vibe to it anymore.”

2GB’s Ben Fordham wrote on Facebook: “Is Dr Norman Swan suffering from relevance deprivation syndrome?

“The ABC’s medical expert is now warning about Covid numbers in Ukraine.

“Dr Swan says that the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to a spike in Covid cases and even new variants.”

Others shared related views.

“The ABC’s Norman Swan is concerned about Covid & new variants in Ukraine. Yeah so are Ukrainians as they dodge missiles & gunfire,” one person wrote.

But many defended Dr Swan.

“Why do people take issue with Norman Swan stating the Ukraine invasion will make Covid worse?” one Twitter person wrote.

“WW1 made The Spanish flu worse. Clearly not the biggest problem in the region currently, but he’s an epidemiologist giving his view on his area of expertise.”

Another wrote that Dr Swan was merely speaking in regards to the subject he is aware of finest.

“I’m sorry, given his expertise, did you want him to provide some analysis on troop movements, ballistic strength of particular antitank munitions and insurgency tactics?

“He’s a doctor talking about the pandemic (that’s still going on), get over it.”