TV host slams Meghan over $34m Spotify deal

A TV host has blasted the Duke and Duchess over their large take care of Spotify, for which he says they’ve completed “no work”.

US TV host Tucker Carlson has slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their profitable Spotify deal.

The Fox News persona attacked the royal couple on his program Tucker Carlson Tonight, obtainable to stream on Flash, the place he weighed in on podcast star Joe Rogan and the streaming service’s controversy over Covid misinformation.

“The other day, that annoying fake duchess from LA and her brain dead husband threatened to walk if Spotify refused to muzzle Joe Rogan,” the broadcaster stated on his present.

“But of course, they don’t mean that, they’re not going anywhere. These two grifters have a $25 million podcast deal with Spotify for essentially no work.

“So far, we believe they produced just over 30 minutes of content. That means these two have been paid about a million dollars for each minute of talking they’ve done.

“That’s a good gig. It’s too good to leave.”

The information comes because the pair have been beneath stress to ditch their exclusive partnership with the streaming giant, understood to be value about $34 million.

The duo launched a press release final week that they spoke with Spotify bosses about their concerns.

“Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis,” they stated.

“Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of mis- and disinformation every day.

“Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of Covid misinformation on its platform.

“We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis.

“We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.”

Neil Young and Joni Mitchell are amongst an inventory of singers who’ve pulled their music from the streaming platform in protest of Rogan’s present.

Rogan released a video on Monday and admitted he “absolutely gets things wrong”, vowing he’ll do his finest to steadiness out extra controversial viewpoints with different folks’s views on his podcast.

Meanwhile, Spotify introduced it can add a disclaimer to any podcast episode that comprises a dialogue about Covid.

