TV icon responds after boycott threat

Voice appearing legend John DiMaggio has responded after a public pay dispute soured the announcement of the revival of an iconic TV present.

Voice appearing legend John DiMaggio has put to mattress followers’ fears he wouldn’t be showing within the newest Futurama reboot, after Hulu introduced an eighth season starting in 2023.

The eighth season of Futurama will see the return of plenty of acquainted voices, together with Billy West (Fry) and Katey Sagal (Leela), together with ensemble actors who contributed voices for a number of characters like Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom and Phil LaMarr.

The return marks the fourth time the sci-fi/comedy present has been put beneath the defibrillator, with creators admitting they’ve wrapped up the present quite a few occasions just for it to be resurrected once more.

The final episode aired in September 2013 on the shut of season seven.

While 1000’s relished the considered returning to New New York, others have been left reeling on the preliminary omission of John DiMaggio, who voiced arguably the present’s strongest character, Bender.

Several followers stated they might flat out refuse to tune in if Bender’s voice was performed by anybody else.

DiMaggio cited pay points as the rationale for initially turning down a return to the present, however got here round in March admitting the character was “part of my soul”.

“I’M BACK, BABY! So damn grateful for the love and support of fans and colleagues alike during this whole time (especially my wife, Kate), and I cannot wait to get back to work with my Futurama family,” DiMaggio stated in a press release.

“#Bendergate is officially over, so put it on the back of a shelf behind Xmas decorations, or maybe in that kitchen drawer with all of the other crap you put in there like old unusable crazy glue, or maybe even put it in a jar you save farts in. Whatever floats your boat, I don’t care, you get the picture. I’M BACK, BABY! BITE MY SHINY METAL A**!”

“From the moment John DiMaggio auditioned last century, we knew we had our Bender,” added co-creator Matt Groening. “So congrats to everyone at Futurama. We’re all back, baby!”

President of originals at Hulu and ABC Entertainment, Craig Erwich, stated the corporate was enthusiastic about rebooting a present that helped pave the best way for the present crop of adult-focused animated tv.

Futurama initially started with a four-season run on Fox in tandem with Groening’s different blockbuster present, The Simpsons.

Four direct-to-video movies have been adopted, which have been later changed into a makeshift fifth season. Comedy Central later picked up the present for what they believed to be the ultimate two seasons of the present over a decade in the past.

“I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future… or really anything other than the present,” co-creator David X. Cohen stated by way of Variety.

“It’s a true honour to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get cancelled abruptly again,” Matt Groening stated.