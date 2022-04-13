TV star acted unlawfully

Despite participating in deceptive and illegal conduct, TV funnyman Julian Morrow has been awarded $35k in damages after his former enterprise accomplice despatched defamatory emails about him to the ABC following a bitter dispute over a cancelled comedy present.

Mr Morrow, of The Chaser fame, sued veteran producer Nick Murray, accusing him of sending defamatory emails after the ABC axed The Checkout.

Between 2013 and 2018, The Checkout was produced as a enterprise collectively owned by Mr Morrow’s enterprise, Giant Dwarf, and Mr Murray’s firm, Cordell Jigsaw.

The ABC put the present on hiatus in 2018 due to funding issues and a devastated Mr Morrow launched a marketing campaign criticising the choice and placing stress on executives on the nationwide broadcaster to rethink the choice.

In March 2019, the court docket heard Mr Morrow requested the ABC to think about funding Are You Being Served? – one other client affairs present.

During the earlier month, Mr Morrow was negotiating the potential sale of Cordell Jigsaw’s stake within the three way partnership firm, Jigsaw Dwarf, with Mr Murray.

In April 2019, a share sale settlement was executed and Mr Morrow bought Mr Murray’s stake within the three way partnership for $50, with the pair agreeing to abide by a collection of phrases and situations.

Delivering his findings within the case on Wednesday, NSW Supreme Court Justice James Stevenson stated Mr Morrow acted unlawfully and “engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct”.

“During those negotiations, Mr Morrow did not mention to Mr Murray that he was, at the same time, in effect negotiating with the ABC to re-badge his proposed Are You Being Served program as the seventh series of The Checkout, subject only to a successful culmination of his negotiations with Mr Murray concerning Cordell Jigsaw’s shares in the joint venture company,” Justice Stevenson stated.

“Mr Murray had no knowledge of Mr Morrow’s communications with the ABC, nor the advanced state of his negotiations with them. Mr Morrow, in effect, instructed the ABC not to inform Mr Murray of those matters.”

Justice Stevenson stated instantly after the share gross sales settlement was executed, Mr Morrow informed the ABC and stated “we should now proceed” to supply a seventh season of The Checkout.

The behaviour was a “breach of the implied term” of an settlement Mr Morrow made to reveal alternatives to Mr Murray, the court docket heard.

The court docket ruling now means the share sale settlement might be rescinded and whereas Justice Stevenson discovered Mr Morrow acted in breach of his duties as a director of the three way partnership firm, Mr Murray has been ordered to pay $35k in damages due to how he responded to being misled.

Justice Stevenson discovered Mr Murray made false representations to ABC executives, which urged Mr Morrow had engaged in fraud and by no means paid to purchase Cordell Jigsaw’s stake within the three way partnership.

The court docket was informed illustration made by Mr Murray that urged it was Mr Morrow’s conduct which triggered The Checkout to finish – moderately than be placed on hiatus – was true.

“In substance, I have found Mr Morrow’s conduct did cause this to happen,” Justice Stevenson informed the court docket.