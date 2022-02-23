TVS clocks one million two-wheeler exports in FY21-22

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday introduced that it clocked a million models of two-wheeler exports in FY21-22. The firm has achieved the export milestone in a monetary yr for the primary time. Key export fashions included TVS Apache sequence, TVS HLX sequence, TVS Raider, and TVS Neo sequence.

The firm has attributed the achievement to a big improve in world motorbike gross sales. The firm has a presence throughout 80 nations all over the world together with in areas of Africa, Southeast Asia, Indian Sub-Continent, and Central and Latin America.

TVS can also be trying to enter extra markets in Europe and North America. “We have a powerful give attention to increasing and bolstering our market presence throughout world markets with an thrilling vary of merchandise that cater to the fast-evolving mobility wants of each buyer section,” stated the corporate’s Director and CEO, KN Radhakrishnan.

(Also learn | TVS Motor reports highest-ever revenue, profit in third quarter)

The two-wheeler main envisions working in the direction of turning into a world participant in private mobility options. “We are excited to proceed constructing on this optimistic momentum as we broaden into newer geographies with enticing merchandise and new first in section, expertise choices,” stated Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of the corporate.

In a separate growth, the corporate earlier this month registered the Fiero 125 nameplate within the nation. The new trademark has been given validity as much as November 2, 2030. The motorbike was rumoured to reach in India final yr and the brand new nameplate registration solely fuels the fireplace.

While at present there aren’t a lot particulars obtainable on the motorbike’s arrival, it’s anticipated to share the underpinnings with the already obtainable TVS Raider 125 in India. It signifies that the Fiero 125 might use Raider’s 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, three-valve engine. This unit has been rated to provide 11.2bhp of most energy at 7,500rpm and 11.2Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox.

First Published Date: