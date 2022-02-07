TVS Motor Company Reports Highest Ever Revenue In Q3 FY 2022

After reporting its highest-ever income within the second quarter of the monetary 12 months 2021-22, TVS Motor Company registered yet one more highest-ever working income of ₹ 5,706 crore within the third quarter of 2021-22 as towards ₹ 5,391 crore within the third quarter ended December 2020. The firm additionally revealed that its working EBITDA margin rose to 10 per cent throughout the quarter towards 9.5 per cent, because it registered ₹ 568 crore as towards ₹ 511 crore throughout the identical quarter in 2020. Moreover, the corporate additionally registered its highest ever Profit earlier than tax (PBT) of ₹ 391 crore throughout the quarter as towards ₹ 362 crore reported within the quarter engine in December 2020. The Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter ended December 2021 grew by 9 per cent at ₹ 288 crore as towards ₹ 266 crore reported within the quarter ended December 2020.

The firm stated in an announcement that it registered complete of two-wheeler gross sales of 8.35 lakh models within the present quarter as towards 9.52 lakh models within the quarter ended December 2020. The two-wheeler export gross sales grew by 12 per cent in comparison with Q3 of the final monetary 12 months, whereas the bikes enterprise registered gross sales of 4.46 lakh models as towards gross sales of 4.26 lakh models. The scooters section registered gross sales of two.56 lakh models as towards 3.11 lakh models within the quarter ended December 2020, whereas, the full three-wheelers section grew by 17 per cent, registering gross sales of 44,000 models within the quarter ended December 2021 as towards gross sales of 38,000 models within the quarter ended December 2020.

TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Motor additionally revealed that its complete two-wheeler gross sales together with exports stand at 23.23 lakh models throughout the 9 months ending on December 2021 as towards 20.42 lakh models within the 9 months in the identical interval final 12 months. Here, the full three-wheeler gross sales grew by 57 per cent to 1.30 lakh models within the 9 months ended December 2021 from 83,000 models within the 9 months ended December 2020, whereas complete export grew by 68 per cent registering gross sales of 9.38 lakh models from 5.57 lakh models within the 9 months ended December 2020.

As far because the working income goes, the corporate introduced that the 9 months ended December 2021 is ₹ 15,260 crore as towards ₹ 11,429 crore reported for the 9 months ended December 2020. The PBT earlier than distinctive objects for the 9 months ended December 2021 is ₹ 871 crore as towards ₹ 439 crore throughout 9 months ended December 2020. During the interval, TVS Motor spent ₹ 30 crore in the direction of COVID-19 associated bills, whereas the PAT for the 9 months ended December 2021 is ₹ 619 crore as towards ₹ 323 crore reported for the 9 months ended December 2020.

