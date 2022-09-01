TVS Motor Company sales grows by 15% in August 2022

TVS Motor Company has reported a progress of 15 per cent in August 2022 as in comparison with August 2021. The producer bought 290,694 models in August 2021, the models have elevated to 333,787 for August 2022. The producer is optimistic that with the festive season approaching, the market scenario could be higher when it comes to demand. TVS additionally believes that they’d be capable to fulfil the availability contemplating that there’s a gradual enchancment when it comes to the provision of semi-conductors.

The home two-wheeler progress has elevated by 15 per cent from 274,313 models in August 2021 to 315,539 models in August 2022. The home two-wheelers registered a progress of 33% with gross sales rising from 179,999 models in August 2021 to 239,325 models in August 2022.

The gross sales figures for bikes elevated from 133,789 models in August 2021 to 157,118 models in August 2022. That is a progress of 17 per cent. The variety of scooters bought additionally elevated fairly a bit. In August 2021, TVS bought 87,059 whereas this 12 months, in August the gross sales determine went as much as 121,866 models. That is a rise of 40 per cent.

Then there are the electrical automobiles. TVS at the moment has three variants of the iQube electrical scooter on sale within the Indian market. The producer gave a major replace to the scooter in order that it might compete higher within the Indian market the place there are a number of new rivals. The firm bought 4,418 models of TVS iQube Electric in August 2022 as towards gross sales of 649 models in August 2021. That is a considerable enchancment over the earlier 12 months.

The export numbers for the producer have gone down. The export figures for August 2022 stand at 93,111 models. Last 12 months, throughout the identical interval, export figures had been 109,927 models. TVS continues to be optimistic that the gross sales determine will return to regular ranges regularly as some international locations are experiencing financial slowdowns and better inflation charges.

