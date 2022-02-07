TVS Motor reports highest-ever revenue, profit in third quarter

Total two-wheeler gross sales of TVS Motor Company stood at 8.35 lakh models within the present quarter as in opposition to 9.52 lakh models within the quarter ended December of 2020.

TVS Motor Company has reported its highest ever working income and revenue in 1 / 4 for the third quarter ending December. The firm recorded an working income of ₹5,706 crores within the third quarter of fiscal yr 2021-22 as in comparison with ₹5,391 crores of income within the third quarter ended December 2020.

The two-wheeler producer’s working EBITDA margin is at 10% through the quarter as in opposition to 9.5% through the third quarter ended December 2020 because it registered its highest-ever working EBITDA of ₹568 crores throughout this quarter as in opposition to ₹511 crores reported within the quarter ended December 2020. TVS additionally recorded highest ever profit-before-tax (PBT) of ₹391 crores through the quarter below assessment as in opposition to ₹362 crores reported within the quarter ended December of 2020.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter ended December 2021 grew by 9% at ₹288 crores in opposition to ₹266 crores reported within the quarter ended December 2020.

Total two-wheeler gross sales of the corporate stood at 8.35 lakh models within the present quarter as in opposition to 9.52 lakh models within the quarter ended December of 2020 whereas exports grew by 12% in comparison with Q3 of the final monetary yr. While bikes registered gross sales of 4.46 lakh models as in opposition to gross sales of 4.26 lakh models, scooters registered gross sales of two.56 lakh models as in opposition to 3.11 lakh models within the quarter ended December 2020.

Total three-wheelers gross sales grew by 17%, registering gross sales of 0.44 lakh models within the quarter ended December 2021 as in comparison with gross sales of 0.38 lakh models within the quarter ended December of 2020.

Total two-wheeler gross sales of the corporate together with exports through the 9 months ended December 2021 stood at is 23.23 lakh models as in opposition to 20.42 lakh models within the 9 months ended December of 2020. Whereas whole three-wheeler gross sales grew by 57% to 1.30 lakh models within the first 9 months ended December of 2021 from 0.83 lakh models within the 9 months ended December 2020.

The whole exports of TVS grew by 68% registering gross sales of 9.38 lakh models through the 9 months ended December 2021 when in comparison with 5.57 lakh models within the 9 months ended December 2020.

