TVS NTorq 125 XT With More Connected Features Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.03 Lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched a brand new variant of its fashionable and sporty 125 cc scooter, known as the TVS NTorq 125 XT, with segment-leading know-how. The new variant of the NTorq 125 is accessible in a disc brake variant and is priced at ₹ 1,02,823 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), and boasts of first-in-class options together with a hybrid SmartXonnect system that includes a colored TFT and LCD console. The NTorq 125 XT consists of greater than 60 hi-tech options together with first-of-its-kind Voice Assist characteristic which might settle for voice instructions, known as the SmartXtalk system. The scooter additionally options the TVS IntelliGO know-how with silent, clean, and superior start-stop operate. Additionally, it has lighter, sportier alloy wheel enabling to ship enhanced car efficiency and fuel-saving.

The TVS NTorq 125 XT has a sportier and lighter entrance wheel, which is claimed to supply higher stability, in addition to gas economic system.

The NTorq 125 XT can also be able to notifying social media platform alerts, in addition to letting the person observe meals supply standing. The scooter additionally comes with new site visitors time slider screens which lets customers take a fast have a look at cricket and soccer scores, observe reside air high quality index (AQI), information and much more whereas ready at a site visitors sign, or cease gentle.

The TVS NTorq 125 XT is accessible in a particular Neon Green color choice, and is availalbe in disc brake variant, priced at ₹ 1,02,823 (Ex-shworoom, Delhi)

Commenting on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, mentioned, “TVS NTorq 125 has grow to be the popular sporty 125 cc scooter with distinctive attributes, constructed on three key pillars of fashion, efficiency and know-how. And after its outstanding success story in India and overseas of the TVS NTorq Super Squad Edition (Marvel affiliation), TVS NTorq Race Edition XP SmartXonnectTM (probably the most highly effective 125 efficiency scooter), we now are completely happy to introduce the TVS NTorq 125 XT that’s primarily based round connectivity and know-how.

“The TVS NTorq 125 XT has set a new benchmark in the connected two-wheeler mobility experience with never seen hi-tech features like the industry’s first Hybrid TFT console, TVS SmartXonnectTM now with “SmartXtalk”, “SmartXtrack”, and “TVS IntelliGo” among many others. The tech-savvy Gen Z will be delighted by the TVS NTORQ experience that just went up a big notch in keeping their connected lifestyles.”

The TVS NTorq 125 XT sports activities a brand new bybrid instrument console, which is a component TFT and half LCD, and will get new options, together with Voice Assist, social media alerts, and extra.

The SmartXtalk system gives voice help characteristic, which accepts instructions for altering modes, adjusting display brightness, navigating to the popular vacation spot, toggling by way of songs, and many others. The trip additionally will get data on low gas warnings, gas wastage, rain warnings, low cellphone battery warnings, and extra by way of audio suggestions. The SmartXtrack system retains observe of notifications on climate, information, cricket, social media and others. Users can now additionally arrange their profile picture together with the picture of an incoming caller which shall be seen on the scooter display.

The NTorq 125 Race XP continues to be probably the most highly effective variant within the Ntorq 125 household.

The TVS NTorq 125 XT continues to be powered by the identical 124.8 cc, single-cylinder, three-valve, air-cooled engine which makes 9.25 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The new NTorq 125 XT is accessible in a brand new paint scheme known as Neon Green that provides it distinctive enchantment, in comparison with different variants of the TVS NTorq 125 line-up.

