Tweet over breaking fast on Gautrain sparks war of words | News24

Ramadaan or not, the notorious ban on consuming on a Gautrain was not relaxed for a Muslim breaking his quick.

In a now-deleted tweet, passenger Eyousuf Aziz complained that he had been detained for consuming.

“I got detained for breaking my fast on a Gautrain. I explained it to them so nicely, but they didn’t seem to care,” he tweeted. “@The Gautrain. Get woke. Please educate themselves,” he added.

Aziz advised News24 that since his tweet, he had turn out to be a sufferer of extreme abuse and cyber bullying.

“I didn’t expect one small tweet would become such a racial and cultural war. It was never my intention to cause such chaos but [I was] merely trying to call out an organisation that I love. I love trains and it’s one of the best government facilities we have as South Africans,” he added.

“I have the utmost respect for their rules, but I was late from a flight, going home, and I took the Gautrain. When it was the official time to break my fast, I should’ve been more considerate of the rules and asked if it was okay,” he added.

Aziz mentioned his tweet was taken method out of context and he should not be ridiculed for airing his opinion.

“One of the guards saw me and I tried to explain to him that I just needed one sip of water or a small bite just to at least break my fast. He began to argue and that’s where the situation got out of hand. I finally managed to get home, and me being an avid customer, I took to Twitter to vent,” he added.

He mentioned he didn’t anticipate a response from the Gautrain, including that the corporate’s lack of empathy and due care was not okay.

An emotional Aziz added:

It was by no means my intention to harm or trigger anybody hurt. But by some means the engagement on the tweet turned an internet conflict. And I used to be being attacked from each avenue. As somebody who suffers from extreme melancholy and anxiousness, this was not good for psychological well being. I’m normally very outspoken however when all the eye is on me, I get flustered and clean out.

He mentioned he acquired messages saying “he is a terrorist” or that he ought to “go back to his country”.

“It was so painful to read so I thought it was best to delete the tweet and delete the app. I don’t want to fight with anyone, and I am a firm believer that we, as South Africans, should realise that no matter your heritage or background, we have so much more in common than differences. But small issues like this somehow create such a divide in our beautiful nation and it truly pains me,” he added.

“I know I am wrong in many ways, but the Gautrain, as an establishment, could’ve handled the situation in a better and more professional way. And not by sending such a cold, generic response. I am truly sorry for my part, as rules are rules. But in a country where our Constitution supports the right to practice religion and freedom of speech, one should never be made to feel [like that],” added Aziz.

The Gautrain firm tweeted again to say that guidelines had been guidelines.

The firm mentioned it did, nonetheless, provide Muslim passengers the usage of an workplace for iftar.

“Good evening, kindly note as per Gautrain rules, eating, drinking or chewing gum is not permitted within the Gautrain Stations, including trains and buses,” the corporate wrote. It additionally supplied a hyperlink to their guidelines poster.

“We offer short trips between stations, and we therefore appeal to our Muslim customers to plan so that iftar (the breaking of fast) does not coincide with their travels on board Gautrain,” learn a terse tweet.

“Had we offered long-distance trips, this is something we would have certainly taken into consideration.

“However, ought to a buyer want to interrupt quick while at a station, she or he might contact the station supervisor and we are going to gladly organize for her or him to interrupt their quick on the workplace on the respective station.”

Gautrain safety guards are infamous for cracking down on even a suggestion of meals passing individuals’s lips on board the high-speed prepare, and bubble gum particularly.