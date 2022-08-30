Twelve dead in Baghdad after Al Sadr quits politics and loyalists storm palace

Supporters of cleric Moqtada Al Sadr stormed the federal government

palace in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Monday after the highly effective Shiite

chief stated he was quitting politics, Trend reviews citing

The National.

Twelve protesters have reportedly been killed within the

violence.

At least seven shells fell within the high-security Green Zone,

which homes authorities buildings and diplomatic missions, a

safety supply informed AFP late on Monday.

It was not instantly clear who was behind the shelling, which

was adopted by the sound of automated weapons being fired within the

zone.

The safety supply stated Mr Al Sadr’s supporters opened fireplace at

the Green Zone from the surface, including that safety forces inside

“were not responding”.

Tensions have soared amid an escalating political disaster that

has left Iraq with no new authorities, prime minister or president

for months.

Twelve Al Sadr supporters had been shot lifeless and 270 different

protesters had been harm, some with bullet wounds and others struggling

tear gasoline inhalation, medics informed AFP.

By Monday afternoon, photos and movies had been circulating on

social media displaying followers of Mr Al Sadr coming into the palace

contained in the closely fortified Green Zone, the place heavy gunfire might

be heard.

Witnesses stated earlier that Al Sadr loyalists and supporters of

a rival Shiite bloc, the pro-Iran Co-ordination Framework, had

exchanged fireplace.

The Framework condemned an “attack on state institutions”,

urging the Sadrists to have interaction in “dialogue”.