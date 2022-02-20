Twelve still missing after blaze engulfs Greece-Italy ferry
Twelve individuals are nonetheless lacking after a blaze swept via a
ferry crusing from Greece to Italy early on Friday, Greek
authorities stated on Saturday, as firefighters battled for a second
day to regulate the fireplace and crews towed the vessel nearer to the
shore, Trend
experiences citing Reuters.
Reuters stay footage confirmed plumes of smoke pouring out of the
Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia as firefighters from a close-by
vessel sprayed water onto the burning ferry within the Ionian Sea.
A complete of 241 passengers and 51 crew had been on board when the
blaze broke out early on Friday and rescue vessels moved most of
the 280 individuals who had been rescued to the close by island of Corfu.
The 183-metre (600-foot) ferry caught fireplace en route from
Igoumenitsa, a port in Western Greece, to the Italian port of
Brindisi, a nine-hour journey.
The lacking passengers are from Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and
Lithuania, the Greek coastguard stated, and their kinfolk confronted an
agonising watch for information.
Aerial footage launched by the Greek coastguard on Friday confirmed
rows of burnt vans on the blackened deck after flames engulfed
the ship, owned by Grimaldi Lines. The ferry was carrying 153
autos, the corporate stated.
As firefighters tried to chill scorching temperatures on the ship
earlier than emergency crews boarded it to renew search operations, the
blazing ferry was towed nearer to the shore for higher safety
towards opposed climate, Greek coastguard and fireplace brigade
officers stated.
Late on Friday, Greek crews rescued two folks, a Bulgarian and
an Afghan citizen, who was not on the official record of lacking
folks.
Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry stated 127 Bulgarians had been on
board.
Most of these rescued had been taken to inns on Corfu, the place some
recounted their ordeal.
“I’ve been coming and going for therefore a few years, I’ve by no means
skilled such a scenario earlier than,” Greek truck driver, Giorgos
Parlatzas, 50, who was evacuated from the ship, stated from a Corfu
lodge.
Consular workers from the passengers’ residence international locations had been in Corfu
to assist coordinate their protected return with the ferry firm, a
Reuters witness stated.
A prosecutor has ordered an inquiry into the incident, the Greek
coastguard stated, including that the captain and each first mates of
the ship had been briefly detained to testify and had been later
launched.
Authorities can have extra proof about the reason for the fireplace
as soon as the ship is tugged to a protected place, Shipping Minister Giannis
Plakiotakis instructed Skai tv.