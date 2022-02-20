Twelve still missing after blaze engulfs Greece-Italy ferry

Twelve individuals are nonetheless lacking after a blaze swept via a

ferry crusing from Greece to Italy early on Friday, Greek

authorities stated on Saturday, as firefighters battled for a second

day to regulate the fireplace and crews towed the vessel nearer to the

shore, Trend

experiences citing Reuters.

Reuters stay footage confirmed plumes of smoke pouring out of the

Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia as firefighters from a close-by

vessel sprayed water onto the burning ferry within the Ionian Sea.

A complete of 241 passengers and 51 crew had been on board when the

blaze broke out early on Friday and rescue vessels moved most of

the 280 individuals who had been rescued to the close by island of Corfu.

The 183-metre (600-foot) ferry caught fireplace en route from

Igoumenitsa, a port in Western Greece, to the Italian port of

Brindisi, a nine-hour journey.

The lacking passengers are from Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and

Lithuania, the Greek coastguard stated, and their kinfolk confronted an

agonising watch for information.

Aerial footage launched by the Greek coastguard on Friday confirmed

rows of burnt vans on the blackened deck after flames engulfed

the ship, owned by Grimaldi Lines. The ferry was carrying 153

autos, the corporate stated.

As firefighters tried to chill scorching temperatures on the ship

earlier than emergency crews boarded it to renew search operations, the

blazing ferry was towed nearer to the shore for higher safety

towards opposed climate, Greek coastguard and fireplace brigade

officers stated.

Late on Friday, Greek crews rescued two folks, a Bulgarian and

an Afghan citizen, who was not on the official record of lacking

folks.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry stated 127 Bulgarians had been on

board.

Most of these rescued had been taken to inns on Corfu, the place some

recounted their ordeal.

“I’ve been coming and going for therefore a few years, I’ve by no means

skilled such a scenario earlier than,” Greek truck driver, Giorgos

Parlatzas, 50, who was evacuated from the ship, stated from a Corfu

lodge.

Consular workers from the passengers’ residence international locations had been in Corfu

to assist coordinate their protected return with the ferry firm, a

Reuters witness stated.

A prosecutor has ordered an inquiry into the incident, the Greek

coastguard stated, including that the captain and each first mates of

the ship had been briefly detained to testify and had been later

launched.

Authorities can have extra proof about the reason for the fireplace

as soon as the ship is tugged to a protected place, Shipping Minister Giannis

Plakiotakis instructed Skai tv.