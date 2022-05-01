Twenty civilians leave Mariupol’s Azovstal site: Ukraine regiment

A bunch of 20 civilians are leaving the Azovstal steelworks, the place the final Ukrainian troops are holed up within the Black Sea port of Mariupol, the troopers there mentioned Saturday.

“Twenty civilians, women and children… have been transferred to a suitable place and we hope that they will be evacuated to Zaporizhzhia, on territory controlled by Ukraine,” mentioned Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov regiment.

Earlier Saturday, a correspondent from Russia’s TASS information company reported from town that 25 civilians – together with six kids youthful than 14 – had give up the positioning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin final week ordered a blockade of the steelworks, the place a number of hundred Ukrainian troopers and civilians are nonetheless sheltering within the maze of Soviet-era underground tunnels. Many require medical consideration.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had repeatedly warned that if Russian forces killed the final remaining troops there, that will spell the top of any peace talks.

