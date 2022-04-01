Twenty-five migrants feared dead off Spain’s Canary Islands

At least 25 migrants are feared to have died at sea throughout an tried sea crossing close to Spain’s Canary Islands.

Spanish police mentioned that a number of migrants had been “thrown overboard” based mostly on survivors’ testimonies.

Forty-eight individuals on the boat survived and arrived on Sunday on the Spanish island of El Hierro, police added.

The migrant vessel is believed to have left Nouakchott in Mauritania earlier than trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean.

About 75 individuals — together with some kids — had left Mauritania on 19 March, Spanish police mentioned on Thursday.

“In a few days the water supply ran out and they had only biscuits to eat, which would have forced those hospitalised survivors to drink salt water to quench their thirst.”

Authorities additionally mentioned that the boat’s captain had imposed “harsh conditions” through the tried crossing and had even tied up and overwhelmed one man.

Three of the migrants who arrived on the island are suspected to have been in command of the vessel and have been arrested.

Spain stays one of many predominant entry factors for unlawful migrants attempting to achieve European soil.

A complete of 5,552 migrants have arrived within the Canary Islands between 1 January and 15 March this yr, in keeping with Spain’s Interior Ministry. The quantity represents greater than double the determine in the identical interval final yr.

In 2021, greater than 40,000 migrants — largely from Morocco — arrived by sea on Spanish land.

Meanwhile, no less than 1,255 individuals died throughout migrant crossings makes an attempt final yr — the best for the reason that United Nations International Organisation for Migration (IOM) started compiling data in 2014.

But Spanish NGOs estimate that the variety of fatalities in 2021 was as excessive as 4,404.