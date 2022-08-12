Twin baby elephants walk under mama while crossing a road. Watch

Elephants are beloved by individuals and doubtless that’s the reason the movies displaying the mild giants by no means fail to win individuals’s hearts. Such a video was just lately posted on Twitter. Since being shared, it has left individuals comfortable. There is an opportunity that the video involving a mama elephant and her two twin infants can have the identical impact on you too.

IFS Susanta Nanda shared the video on his private Twitter deal with. “It’s #worldElephantDay. And it definitely can’t get cuter than this. Mother with twins tucked under the belly. Spare a thought for their conservation…,” he wrote as part of his caption.

World Elephant Day is noticed annually on August 12. Launched in 2012, this present day goals at creating consciousness in regards to the plight of Asian and African elephants. The day can be a reminder for individuals to assist preserve and shield these magnificent beings.

Take a have a look at the candy video:

The video was shared earlier in the present day. Since being posted, the clip has amassed practically 7,900 views and counting. Besides, the tweet has gathered near 700 likes. The video prompted individuals to put up numerous sorts of feedback. Some additionally took the route of hilarity whereas reacting to the clip.

“Z plus security,” joked a Twitter consumer. “World Elephant Day sir. Awesome video,” expressed one other. “Bandipur twins?” wrote a 3rd.