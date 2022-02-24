Twin Cities Couple Creates Minnesota-Themed Puzzles With Hidden ‘Twists’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s a favourite winter past-time with a little bit of a twist.

People like to do puzzles, however have you ever ever puzzled how they’re made?

“My family has always been obsessed with puzzles,” mentioned Candace Nelson. “This dude was not into puzzles. He was a gamer.”

By that, Nelson means her husband, Tony, was into board video games. Checkers, chess, and Risk. He even invented a recreation that’s a take-off of cribbage.

“I think the Midwest in general has a real table-top environment,” Tony Nelson mentioned. “It’s a thing where you can actually get together and communicate with your friends and family while doing something.”

What related Tony to the puzzle world was a second of likelihood. About 15 years in the past he and Candace had been engaged on a jigsaw puzzle when he received an concept.

“’Wouldn’t it’s extra enjoyable if we found one thing new? Like a balloon within the sky or one thing?’ And Candace went nuts and she or he mentioned, ‘I love that idea,’” said Tony.

Sort of like a puzzle within a puzzle. What you see on the box ends up being slightly different than the puzzle you build, making a 500-piece puzzle even more challenging. Tony and Candace call it “The Twist.”

They built six Twist puzzles that first year and now they have more than 90. And if the images look familiar, there’s a purpose for that. They staff up with Minnesota artists like Michael Birawer, Mark Herman and Adam Turman who in flip, present the Minnesota landmarks, landscapes and legends, that Tony and Candace flip into puzzles.

One of their favourite artists to work with is Cindy Lindgren.

“It didn’t take much convincing to get me to give it a try,” Cindy mentioned.

She makes a speciality of winter cabin and Scandinavian scenes. The evolution of a puzzle begins with a Lindgren sketch, which she then scans it into her laptop. Then, she and the Nelson’s collaborate so as to add sure twists to the ultimate piece earlier than the puzzle is printed, lower and boxed.

“On the cover there’s the red Adirondack and on the inside the red Adirondack has a cup of coffee on the arm,” mentioned Lindgren whereas pointing at one in every of her puzzles.

The cool factor for the Nelsons and the artists is that the twists are used yearly on the St. Paul Winter Carnival puzzle competitors.

“The winning time for the winter carnival is 31 minutes on a 500-piece puzzle with four people. That’s crazy,” Candace mentioned.

Crazy is how Candace and Tony would possibly describe their transformation from puzzle hobbyists to puzzle makers. Thanks to the artists they work with, the whole lot simply kind of suits collectively.

“It’s good for the brain, and it’s also good for your morale. When you put a piece in you get a little hit of dopamine each time you do that,” Tony mentioned. “When you figure it out you have that little victory feeling.”

Tony and Candace say their most difficult puzzle comprises about 50 completely different Minnesota twists.

Many of the proceeds from the puzzle competitions they run go to good causes reminiscent of Autism Society of Minnesota, Second Harvest Heartland and 4H.

