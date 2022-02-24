Twin Cities Mask Mandates No Longer In Effect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis and St. Paul have lifted their masks mandates, efficient instantly, the mayors of each cities introduced Thursday.

“Today, the Twin Cities has good reason to be hopeful for the future, and I know that our residents will continue stepping up for one another as we navigate this next phase together,” Mayor Jacob Frey stated. “While Minneapolis is experiencing a sustained downward trend in case and hospitalization rates, our public health team will continue closely monitoring relevant data – and that data will continue guiding policy decisions going forward.”

“Encouraging downward trends have improved our outlook significantly since January,” stated Mayor Melvin Carter stated. “I urge our community to continue following public health guidance and keep our momentum going.”

Both cities had reenacted masks mandates final month because the Omicron variant fueled a surge in circumstances within the metro and statewide. The cities nonetheless suggest mask-wearing indoors, however not require it.