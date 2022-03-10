Twin Cities Officers Using Discreet Tracking Device To Safely Follow Stolen Cars

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police officers and sheriff’s deputies across the Twin Cities have a brand new strategy to catch automotive thieves with out having to chase them.

Four departments across the metro are deploying a novel monitoring machine that appears prefer it could possibly be out of James Bond film. It’s known as StarChase, and it’s a GPS monitoring instrument that launches a dart-like cartridge from the entrance of squad automotive onto the rear of a stolen car, permitting police to trace the automotive with out bodily following it.

“I think it will help us recover a lot more stolens in a safe manner,” stated Ramsey County Deputy Joe Kill, one in every of three deputies within the division presently attempting the expertise.

The StarChase dart’s tip has an adhesive layer, serving to it keep on with the suspected stolen automotive. The dart additionally has a magnet to verify it stays hooked up.

Kill says he makes use of StarChase particularly when he comes throughout a stolen automotive, because it permits him to take a stealth strategy.

“As soon as you hit your lights and sirens, they’re fleeing from you,” Kill stated. “Or we can back off, not chase it, follow it on a computer [with StarChase] until it lands, and then come in and make an arrest or recover the vehicle.”

The expertise’s major profit is public security. Police chases are harmful for the officers, suspects and most people.

Last fall, Laneal Frazier died in Minneapolis when an officer crashed into his automotive whereas pursuing a stolen car.

“We’re trying to use different techniques right now to help us safely take down a suspect instead of chasing people through the cities at a high rate of speed, where somebody could get injured or killed,” Kill stated.

Grant cash is funding the three squads in Ramsey County that presently have StarChase, however Kill hopes it doesn’t cease there.

“I think having every car equipped with it would greatly help,” he stated.

Ramsey County has been utilizing the expertise for about three weeks. Kill has deployed his machine at the very least as soon as.

In order for the machine for use, car house owners want to offer permission to police to trace their stolen car.