Twins’ dance to Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma’s Laung Da Lashkara is a must-watch

Dance is a strategy to specific your self freely and a few persons are undoubtedly extra gifted than others in terms of doing this. Just like these twin sisters in a video that has just lately been shared on Instagram and has been going viral for all the correct causes. The two gifted sisters are referred to as Tanika and Tarika and their expertise in terms of showcasing a Bollywood dance to the enduring quantity Laung Da Lashkara, have been lauded by individuals who have watched this video on Instagram. Their Instagram bio states that the duo are engineers by occupation however dances by ardour. They have over 37,500 devoted followers on this web page the place they preserve sharing their dance movies.

The twin sisters could be seen dancing to Laung Da Lashkara from the Film Patiala House which was launched within the yr 2011. The film featured actors Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma within the lead roles whereas this music that went massively viral ever since was carried out by Hard Kaur, Jasbir Jassi and Mahalakshmi Iyer. The caption to this video is just the title of the music as the dual sisters could be seen donning stunning salwar fits within the video.

Watch the video proper right here:

Posted on August 19, this video has over 30,500 likes on it up to now.

“You both express very genuinely…Just love to see you together… Keep growing girls,” commented an Instagram consumer. “You and your dance are so beautiful,” posted one other. “Wow, mesmerising,” shared a 3rd.