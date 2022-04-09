Twins Minor Leaguer Suspended For Positive Drug Test

NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Brian Rey and Minnesota pitcher Ricardo Velez have been suspended for 80 video games every Friday following optimistic assessments underneath the minor leage drug program.

Rey, on the roter of the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts, examined optimistic for the performance-enhancing subtstance GW501516, the commissioner’s workplace mentioned. Velez, a member of the Class A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, examined optimistic for Nandrolone.

There have been 22 suspensions this yr underneath the minor league drug program.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)