Twins Offering $4 Upper Deck Tickets, $25 Lower Deck Tickets For Limited Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins hit six residence runs in their 10-4 win over the Seattle Mariners Sunday at Target Field. And to have fun the primary win of the season, they’re giving followers an incredible deal.

The crew introduced that higher deck tickets to most weekday video games will solely price $4. Lower deck seats are $25. The video games must be from Monday by means of Thursday.

This supply is simply good till midnight on Tuesday. Click here for tickets and more information.