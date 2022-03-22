Twins Officially Announce Carlos Correa Signing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Though he already confirmed as much as spring coaching on Monday, the Twins made the signing of Carlos Correa official on Tuesday.

The group introduced a three-year contract with the 27-year-old shortstop. Reports point out he’ll earn $35 million a yr.

The Twins will maintain a press convention Wednesday morning to introduce their new celebrity.

Correa involves Minnesota from the Houston Astros, the place he gained a World Series in 2017. In 2020, an MLB investigation proved the Astros had been

electronically stealing indicators throughout their championship season. No gamers had been punished, however the league fined the group and compelled them to forfeit draft picks.

Last season, Correa hit .279 with 26 dwelling runs, and had the second greatest WAR (wins above substitute, a stat that measures how a lot better a participant performs than a mean replacement-level participant) in all of baseball.

In the infield, Correa gained each the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards in 2021.

Correa is a two-time All-Star, and in addition gained American League Rookie of the Year in 2015.

Twins followers will get their first in-game take a look at Correa on Opening Day (April 7), when the Seattle Mariners come to Target Field.