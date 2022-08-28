Twins rally past Giants 3-2 on Celestino walk in 10th

MINNEAPOLIS — Gilberto Celestino walked with the bases loaded within the tenth inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 Saturday evening.

It was the second straight win for Minnesota, which had beforehand misplaced six in a row.

Pinch-runner Caleb Hamilton began the additional inning on second base and superior to 3rd on an ideal sacrifice bunt by Nick Gordon. Gio Urshela walked and Max Kepler was deliberately walked earlier than Celestino took 4 straight balls from Dominic Leone (4-5), San Francisco’s fifth reliever of the evening.

Minnesota scored all its runs within the ultimate two innings.

Down to its final out, RBI singles by Carlos Correa and Jake Cave off San Francisco nearer Camilo Doval tied the rating 2-2 within the ninth.

San Francisco Giants beginning pitcher Alex Cobb delivers in opposition to the Minnesota Twins through the second inning of a baseball sport Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr / AP



Kepler walked to open the ninth and Luis Arraez walked two outs later. Correa singled to proper to drive in Kepler and Miranda went the opposite option to rating Arraez. Correa had a season-high 4 of Minnesota’s 9 hits.

With Jhoan Duran (2-3) pitching, a heads up play by Correa at shortstop opened the San Francisco tenth. With Luis González making an attempt for third base on a floor ball, Correa threw to Gio Urshela for a simple tag.

Correa began a near-rally within the eighth in opposition to John Brebbia, hitting a pointy single previous third baseman Evan Longoria. Cave snapped an 0-for-21 skid with a single to get Correa to 3rd, however Brebbia received Jose Miranda to come out and Gordon struck out for the third time.

Doval changed Brebbia and Urshela lined out. Minnesota was 2 for 10 with runners in scoring place.

Tommy La Stella drove in an early run for the Giants, who had simply 4 hits for the second straight evening. Three of these got here within the ninth earlier than Austin Slater’s sacrifice fly scored one other.

San Francisco starter Alex Cobb allowed 4 hits whereas placing out seven; nevertheless, he wanted 99 pitches to get via his quintet of innings, 31 within the five-batter second inning.

After Zack Littell threw a 1-2-3 sixth, Alex Young survived a shaky seventh by, first, getting Celestino to hit right into a double play. Two batters later and moments earlier than a 51-minute rain delay, Arraez flew out with a person on second and lightning close by.

Minnesota starter Sonny Gray additionally put up the outs in his five-inning outing with out a lot brevity. Of his 90 pitches, 53 have been strikes.

Gray took a no-hitter into his ultimate inning however walked Slater and González — Slater was picked off first base — earlier than Joey Bart lined a double to left discipline for the primary San Francisco hit. La Stella adopted with a sacrifice fly to attain González.

Gray has allowed two or fewer runs in six of final seven begins because the All-Star break, going 3-1 in that span with a 1.91 ERA. He’s struck out at the least 5 in all however Saturday’s sport, the place his whole was 4.

Minnesota Twins’ Carlos Correa reacts whereas batting in opposition to the San Francisco Giants through the first inning of a baseball sport Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr / AP



ROSTER MOVE

San Francisco recalled González from Triple-A Sacramento after the Giants optioned OF Bryce Johnson to the River Cats after Friday’s sport.

TRAINERS ROOM

Giants: 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. was again within the lineup. A late scratch Friday with hip tightness, he struck out thrice.

Twins: 2B Jorge Polanco left the sport within the sixth with left patellar tendinitis and is everyday. … RHP Tyler Mahle (proper shoulder tightness) felt good after throwing 25 pitches in a Friday bullpen session. A extra intense bullpen session is deliberate subsequent, though no time has been set. He is eligible to return off the 15-day disabled checklist Sept. 2.

UP NEXT

Sunday’s collection finale has San Francisco RHP Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.58) scheduled to face Minnesota RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-4, 7.36).