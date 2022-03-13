Twins Trade Chase Petty To Reds For Sonny Gray

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After bolstering their infield, the Twins introduced Sunday they’ve added to their pitching rotation with the acquisition of Sonny Gray.

The Twins traded pitching prospect Chase Petty to the Cincinnati Reds for Gray, a right-hander.

Can’t wait to see these nasty pitches on the common, @SonnyGray2! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JEbBsE2dea — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 13, 2022

In 2021, Gray went 7-9 with a 4.19 ERA and 155 strikeouts. His profession ERA is 3.61.

Gray, 32, is a two-time All-Star.

The Twins additionally obtained minor league pitcher Francis Peguero within the deal.

On Saturday, the Twins announced a swap with the Rangers, sending catcher Mitch Garver to Texas for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Spring coaching begins Thursday.