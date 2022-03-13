Americas

Twins Trade Chase Petty To Reds For Sonny Gray

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham51 mins ago
0 Less than a minute


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After bolstering their infield, the Twins introduced Sunday they’ve added to their pitching rotation with the acquisition of Sonny Gray.

The Twins traded pitching prospect Chase Petty to the Cincinnati Reds for Gray, a right-hander.

In 2021, Gray went 7-9 with a 4.19 ERA and 155 strikeouts. His profession ERA is 3.61.

Gray, 32, is a two-time All-Star.

The Twins additionally obtained minor league pitcher Francis Peguero within the deal.

On Saturday, the Twins announced a swap with the Rangers, sending catcher Mitch Garver to Texas for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Spring coaching begins Thursday.





Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham51 mins ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button