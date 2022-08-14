Twist To BJP vs Tamil Nadu Minister Row, Man At Centre Of It Expelled

The BJP introduced that P Saravanan is expelled from the get together’s major membership(FILE)

Chennai:

The BJP on Sunday expelled its Madurai-based functionary P Saravanan, who had an argument with Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan over the footwear-flinging episode within the backdrop of paying final respects to a soldier.

In a dramatic twist to the incident involving hurling of the footwear on the automobile of Thiaga Rajan and the temporary commotion that unfolded on August 13 in Madurai, Mr Saravanan referred to as on the Minister at his residence in Tamil Nadu’s southern metropolis late Saturday evening and apologised to him. Mr Saravanan gave ample indications that he can be returning to the DMK.

Mr Saravanan, the Madurai District president of the BJP, was with the DMK earlier than he joined the BJP

The background to this recent episode entails Mr Saravanan and BJP employees. On August 13, Mr Saravanan had mentioned that whereas he and different BJP employees had been ready to pay homage to rifleman D Lakshmanan who laid down his life for the nation, Thiaga Rajan requested them what ‘locus standi’ they needed to go to the spot the place all preparations had been in place to pay floral tributes to the departed soldier.

Mr Saravanan had mentioned that he replied to the Minister that being an Indian is sufficient to pay homage. During a press meet, Mr Saravanan had alleged that the Minister was haughty and he had demanded that Thiaga Rajan be dropped from the Cabinet. He had demanded that the Minister ought to convey his remorse.

While this was the standing until Saturday night, Mr Saravanan later visited the Minister at midnight, apologised to him and mentioned he was resigning from the BJP. Mr Saravanan informed reporters that the BJP was doing ‘spiritual politics’ and likewise ‘politics of hate.’ Peace of thoughts is essential, he mentioned.

Mr Saravanan mentioned he took the Minister’s comment ‘personally’. He mentioned he had misunderstood Thiaga Rajan’s view. The reality was that the Minister was solely referring to the protocol facet, he mentioned. Thiaga Rajan’s comment ought to have been contextualised for proper understanding and never doing that was a mistake, he mentioned.

The BJP introduced that P Saravanan is expelled from the get together’s major membership for indiscipline. Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Narayanan Tirupathi informed PTI that Saravanan might have been intimidated by the ruling DMK.

On his Twitter deal with, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan posted an image of a sandal hurled on his automobile and mentioned he would have extra to say concerning the incident later. From that picture, it’s clear that the sandal was a lady’s footwear. Describing the lady, suspected to have thrown it as ‘Cinderella’, the Minister mentioned she might take it again if she needed.

Posting image’s of the homage ceremony, Mr Rajan tweeted, ‘Spot the odd man out’. A few footage present BJP Tamil Nadu chief Ok Annamalai paying homage and the presence of the media crew. “It should be clear now why I said we should adhere to protocol & avoid such publicity-seeking scenes, and why I decline to engage in debates with such people,” Mr Rajan mentioned.

In Madurai, whereas the Minister was returning after paying homage on Saturday, a sandal landed on his automobile’s bonnet from a crowd of BJP employees and supporters. Thiaga Rajan was heckled and slogans had been raised and briefly, there was commotion. Police personnel chased the BJP supporters away. The saffron get together denounced the act and mentioned it was unacceptable.

Lakshmanan, a resident of T Pudupatti village in Madurai district, was among the many military personnel killed in a terror assault in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Thursday. His mbody reached Madurai on August 13 for the final rites. The Minister, officers and Annamalai paid tributes to the departed soldier.

