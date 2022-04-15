Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ to fight Musk takeover

Twitter Inc on Friday adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan to guard itself from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s $43 billion cash takeover offer.

Musk made the bid on Wednesday in a letter to the board of Twitter, the micro-blogging platform that has develop into a worldwide technique of communication for people and world leaders, and it was made public in a regulatory submitting on Thursday.

After his TED discuss on Thursday, Musk hinted at the opportunity of a hostile bid during which he would bypass Twitter’s board and put the provide on to its shareholders, tweeting: “It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote.”

Under the plan, also referred to as a ‘poison pill’ technique to withstand a bid from a possible acquirer, the rights will develop into exercisable if anybody acquires possession of 15 % or extra of Twitter’s excellent widespread inventory in a transaction not authorized by the Board.

The rights plan will expire on April 14, 2023, Twitter mentioned.

