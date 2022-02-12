Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services

Twitter Inc mentioned on Friday it had fastened a software program glitch in its micro-blogging web site that had disrupted companies for a number of hundreds of its customers.

“We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now,” the corporate mentioned in a tweet.

Earlier, Twitter had mentioned on its standing web page https://api.twitterstat.us that it was going through an elevated variety of utility programming interface errors, a set of protocols for constructing and integrating utility software program.

Over 40,000 customers had reported outage of the service on Down detector, an internet site which tracks outages by collating standing stories from various sources, together with user-submitted errors on its platform.

Some customers on Reddit had complained of being logged out of their Twitter account, whereas others mentioned they might not ship or retrieve tweets.