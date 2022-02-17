Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal goes on paternity leave, CFO Ned Segal praises him

Parag Agrawal, who changed Jack Dorsey because the CEO of Twitter in November final 12 months, is reportedly planning to take just a few weeks of paternity go away after he and his spouse welcome their second baby. Posts about Agrawal taking paternity go away have since flooded social media with many praising him for normalising the apply, together with phrases of appreciation from many, together with Twitter’s CFO Ned Segal and actor Ansuhka Sharma.

“Thank you @paraga for leading by example and taking paternity leave. I wish leaders did this when I was early in my career and becoming a father. We have 7500 people @twitter who have your back!” he tweeted whereas reacting to a put up shared by a journalist who wrote a report about Parag Agrawal’s paternity go away.

Take a take a look at what Segal shared:

He, nevertheless, isn’t the one one appreciating Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. Brenden Lee, a member of Twitter’s Corporate Communications division, additionally took to LinkedIn to share the hyperlink of the identical report together with phrases of appreciation.

“Proud that Twitter and our CEO Parag Agrawal are leading the way here, ensuring ALL parents are able to take advantage of this most special time for their families,” he wrote.

Actor Anushka Sharma additionally shared a Story on her Instagram web page giving a thumbs as much as the Twitter CEO.

The picture reveals Anushka Sharma’s Instagram Stories on Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s paternity go away.(Instagram/@anushkasharma)

People, on each Twitter and LinkedIn, have showered reward for Agrawal and his choice to take paternity go away.

“Can’t agree more,” wrote a Twitter person on Segal’s share. “Much appreciated,” posted one other. “Cheers and kudos to him for leading by example. I remember the guilt I felt when I took a week off following the births our daughters (who are now 7 and 9). That’s time I’ll never get back,” posted a LinkedIn person.

“At Twitter, we encourage and fully support employees taking parental leave in whatever way works best for each person. It’s a personal decision, and we created a parental leave program (supporting up to 20 weeks of flexible leave) that is customizable for that reason,” Laura Yagerman, a Twitter spokeswoman, instructed The Washington Post.

