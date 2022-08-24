Twitter CEO Said to Term Whistleblower’s Claims ‘Inaccurate’: Report

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal reportedly informed the corporate’s workers at an inner assembly that the accusations by a former worker and whistleblower have been inaccurate. The firm was rocked by allegations of poor safety towards spam accounts and hackers on Tuesday, levelled by its former chief of safety. Twitter can be getting ready to have interaction in a authorized tussle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the latter’s takeover bid for the microblogging service. The firm additionally defended its spam and bot account enumeration to a US regulator, as per a report.

According to a report by Reuters, primarily based on audio from an inner assembly at Twitter, firm CEO Parag Agrawal addressed workers at a gathering on Wednesday, stating that the claims made by whistleblower and former chief of safety, Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko, have been “foundationally, technically and historically inaccurate.”

The Twitter CEO additionally informed workers that the corporate must “narrow its focus” to fewer issues, to be proportionate to the variety of individuals on the firm, in response to the report, which states that attrition on the firm is presently at 18.3 p.c.

Ahead of the corporate’s upcoming authorized battle with Elon Musk, who has claimed that Twitter has misrepresented the quantity of bot and spam customers on its platform, the service additionally informed the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 22, that it had solely 5 p.c of customers that have been spam accounts, in response to one other report primarily based on a regulatory submitting.

The US SEC had reportedly requested the microblogging service for particulars on its methodology to calculate the share of those customers in June.

Elon Musk has alleged that Twitter misrepresented the variety of spam and bot accounts on its platform, as he tries to extricate himself from his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,51,000 crore) takeover bid for the platform. Musk and Twitter are set to face off in in a court docket battle in October, which is able to determine whether or not the Tesla CEO should full the phrases of the deal to amass Twitter.