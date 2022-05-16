Twitter CEO’s Long Thread On Fighting Spam Draws An Elon Musk Reaction

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal at the moment posted a protracted thread on spam

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal at the moment posted a protracted thread on spam amid Tesla boss Elon Musk’s proposed acquisition of the microblogging web site. Mr Agrawal defined Twitter’s technique of “human review” of potential spam, to which Mr Musk shot again, “Have you tried just calling them?” The Tesla chief additionally posted a “pile of poo” emoticon.

Mr Musk has mentioned he want to see bots faraway from Twitter, amongst a number of modifications he advisable in current occasions.

In the thread at the moment, Mr Agrawal mentioned he would focus on the matter of spam “with the benefit of data, facts and context”.

“First, let me state the obvious: spam harms the experience for real people on Twitter, and therefore can harm our business. As such, we are strongly incentivized to detect and remove as much spam as we possibly can, every single day. Anyone who suggests otherwise is just wrong,” the Twitter CEO mentioned.

“Next, spam isn’t just ‘binary’ (human / not human). The most advanced spam campaigns use combinations of coordinated humans + automation. They also compromise real accounts, and then use them to advance their campaign. So – they are sophisticated and hard to catch,” Mr Agrawal mentioned.

“Some final context: fighting spam is incredibly dynamic. The adversaries, their goals, and tactics evolve constantly – often in response to our work! You can’t build a set of rules to detect spam today, and hope they will still work tomorrow. They will not,” he mentioned within the lengthy thread.

“The hard challenge is that many accounts which look fake superficially – are actually real people. And some of the spam accounts which are actually the most dangerous – and cause the most harm to our users – can look totally legitimate on the surface,” Mr Agrawal mentioned.

The Twitter CEO’s lengthy thread on spam comes amid Mr Musk sending blended messages on his $44 billion takeover, which has been put “temporarily on hold,” pending questions over the social media firm’s estimates of the variety of pretend accounts or “bots.”

While the reliability of consumer figures is a vital benchmark for assessing revenues of Twitter and different social media corporations, analysts typically interpreted Mr Musk’s messages as an try to tug out of the deal or to attempt to drive a lower cost.

Mr Musk is presently listed by Forbes because the world’s wealthiest particular person, with a fortune of some $232 billion, a lot of it in Tesla inventory. Seen by his champions as an iconoclastic genius and by his critics as an erratic megalomaniac, Mr Musk stunned many buyers together with his pursuit of Twitter.

Mr Musk has described his motivation as stemming from a need to make sure freedom of speech on the platform and to spice up monetisation of an Internet website that’s influential in media and political circles however has struggled to achieve worthwhile development.

On Tuesday, Mr Musk mentioned he favoured lifting the ban on Donald Trump, who was kicked off the platform in January 2021 shortly after the previous US President’s efforts to overturn his election defeat led to the January 6 assault on the US Capitol.