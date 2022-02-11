Twitter Down: Thousands Around The World Report Outages

Twitter Inc’s web site and app had been down for hundreds of customers on Friday (File)

Twitter Inc’s web site and app had been down for hundreds of customers on Friday, based on outage monitoring web site Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating standing experiences from quite a lot of sources, together with user-submitted errors on its platform, confirmed practically 15,000 consumer experiences of outage.

