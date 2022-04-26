Twitter Locks Down Changes to Platform to Prevent Employee Sabotage After Musk Buyout

Twitter has reportedly locked down adjustments to its platform by way of Friday following the acceptance of a $44 billion bid from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, stopping workers from simply making unauthorized adjustments or in any other case sabotaging the platform.

Sources say that Twitter won’t enable product updates until they’re completely business-critical. Product adjustments may even now require approval from a vp. One supply famous that the non permanent ban was enacted in an effort to maintain workers angered by the take care of Musk from “going rogue.”

Twitter has beforehand instituted code freezes forward of key occasions such because the Super Bowl in an effort to make sure continuity throughout the platform and forestall surprising bugs and errors.

Following Musk’s buy of Twitter, a number of key conservatives have returned to the platform.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was additionally suspended from the platform for endorsing the Babylon Bee’s tweet and one other from Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kik wherein he said that Levine had lived “54 years of his life as a man.” Carlson posted screenshots of each tweets, stating: “But wait. Both these tweets are true,” and gave the impression to be suspended consequently. Carlson has since returned to the platform, merely stating: “We’re back.”

Fox News host Mark Levin who voluntarily left Twitter additionally introduced his return to the platform:

