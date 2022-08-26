Twitter Questioned by Parliamentary Panel Over Claims on India Operations

Twitter was questioned rigorously by Congress chief Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology on Friday over a whistleblower’s revelations on its India operations. The social media platform’s officers have been requested about information safety and privateness. The Twitter executives denied the whistleblower’s claims. However, as per the sources, the panel has cited the replies supplied by Twitter executives as “not satisfactory”. The parliamentary committee is presently working to arrange a complete report on information privateness and safety within the nation.

As reported by PTI, high Twitter executives Samiran Gupta, Senior Director (Public Policy) and Shagufta Kamran, Director (Public Policy), have been summoned earlier than the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology on Friday. The assembly was scheduled from 4.30 pm IST. Besides Tharoor because the chair, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, TRS MP Ranjith Reddy, BJP’s Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and CPI(M)’s John Brittas have been additionally part of the panel.

The microblogging website was questioned concerning the revelations by the corporate’s former Head of Security, Peiter Zatko, accusing Twitter of knowingly permitting the Indian authorities to put its “agents” on the corporate payroll. As per Zatko, the brokers had “direct unsupervised access to the company’s systems and user data”.

The firm’s officers have been additionally requested whether or not the information safety insurance policies are in synch with native insurance policies. They have been additionally grilled about how the corporate handles conflicts in nationwide privateness insurance policies of various international locations. According to the supply, the panel shouldn’t be happy with the replies of the executives.

The firm’s officers rejected Zatko’s claims. In line with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s response to the revelations, the microblogging website has known as these claims as “false narrative”.