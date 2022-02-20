Twitter reacts after IAS officer shares post about food wastage in weddings

Weddings are often a grand affair in India the place a whole lot of company are invited and a feast is served. However, amidst all of the opulent celebrations, one factor that will get missed is the wastage of meals after the wedding ceremony is over. It is widespread to see the leftover meals from a marriage ceremony being discarded the subsequent morning and one such picture was shared by an IAS officer on Twitter not too long ago.

Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer from Chhattisgarh cadre, shared a publish on Twitter which confirmed a person clearing the meals from plates after one such occasion. An enormous heap of rice is seen mendacity on the bottom. The wasted meals would discover its means in a rubbish dump and that’s what the IAS officer pointed to.

“The photo that your wedding photographer missed. Stop wasting FOOD,” he wrote as caption for the picture.

See the Twitter publish under:

Since being posted about two days in the past, the tweet has obtained greater than 13 thousand likes with customers expressing disgust on the harsh actuality the image portrayed. Many additionally recommended methods to cope with the issue of meals wastage.

“Sir wasting food is sin but nowdays people are not taking due care of this wasting. Awareness about this topic is very necessary. I am lucky I learned it at very early age inspite of having privilege of govt food all time in school college but i have never taken extra food,” a consumer posted in reply to the publish.

This Twitter consumer recommended {that a} regulation must be made that makes it the organisers’ duty that meals is just not wasted.

It is excessive time we discuss wastage of meals in our celebrations.we are able to even enact a regulation that the duty of the organizars to see that meals is just not wasted.why cannot we have now solely restricted varieties in our feasts..a lot meals is wasted numerous methods..responsibility of each considered one of us — Sundaravadivel S (@Sundara84408385) February 18, 2022

Another Twitter consumer recommended that wasted meals must be distributed to the needy.

Also make association for distribution of surplus meals for downtroden — CS A Shankar (@CSAShankar1) February 18, 2022

This consumer identified a harsh actuality in regards to the nation.

Wastage of meals is among the greatest drawback in our nation — રજત મકવાણા (@rajatmakwana2) February 18, 2022

What do you assume must be completed to mitigate this drawback?