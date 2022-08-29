Twitter Sees Red As Shahid Afridi Says Even Indian Players Didn’t Like Gautam Gambhir | Cricket News

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is one cricketer, who has a behavior saying issues which depart a foul style within the mouth of Indian cricket followers and infrequently Indian cricketers as effectively. He has previously too given controversial statements about India and Indian cricketers and it appears he’s not prepared to alter his methods, regardless of going through a number of flak from cricket followers.

Ahead of Sunday’s excessive voltage Asia Cup conflict between India and Pakistan, Afridi was a part of a protection the place an Indian and a Pakistani information channel had collaborated.

The dialogue additionally concerned former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

During the dialogue, Afridi touched upon his tussle with former India opener Gautam Gambhir on social media. The duo had, a now notorious, altercation throughout an ODI in 2007 and the video continues to be viral amongst followers of each international locations. Both the cricketers have since shared a stormy relationship.

“I don’t have any fight as such with any Indian player. Gautam (Gambhir) and I have clashed on social media some times. I would say that Gautam is such a character that even the Indian players don’t like him. My overall experience of playing against India has been great,” Afridi stated on the present.

This has not gone down effectively with Indian cricket followers, who’ve slammed Afridi for his assertion. Some followers have been sad that Harbhajan Singh laughed after Afridi’s touch upon Gambhir. Here are some reactions.

That 2 kaudi ka Afridi insulted our WC hero Gautam Gambhir and see how shamelessly Harbhajan Singh is laughing. I actually hate this man. #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/J1BG2Ulkfq — Riya (@are_yrr_riya) August 28, 2022

Meri shikayat usse nahi jo bol rha hai, usse hai jo hans rahe hain…

Shameful from these two… https://t.co/ZoQH15isL2 — Rahul Kumar (@rahulk_1019) August 28, 2022

Really Mr @SAfridiOfficial ?

Grow up man you might be public determine.

Indians are at all times grateful for what #GautamGambhir did for the nation. #INDvPAK https://t.co/8AEGoHkQqY — 𝕊ℍ𝔸ℝ𝔸𝔻 🦁 (@sharad__tweets) August 28, 2022

India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets within the Asia Cup encounter on Sunday.