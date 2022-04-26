Twitter takeover by Elon Musk: Patrick Breyer warns against mandatory authentication plans
Today it grew to become identified that Twitter is accepting Elon Musk’s takeover bid
for 44 billion {dollars}. In the run-up, the Tesla boss had introduced: “If
our twitter bid succeeds, we will … authenticate all real humans”. MEP
Patrick Breyer (Pirate Party) feedback:
“Musk’s deliberate authentication requirement endangers the safety of our
private information. Our identification, personal handle and personal cellphone quantity
will not be secure within the palms of Twitter, Facebook, Google and so on. Experience
exhibits that it’s only a matter of time earlier than private information is hacked or
leaked and leads to the palms of criminals.
Abolishing nameless Twitter accounts would endanger whistleblowers and
human rights defenders in addition to girls, kids, minorities, victims
of abuse and stalking. After all of the FBI infamously persecuted Wikileaks
activists utilizing information disclosed by Twitter. Only anonymity successfully
protects us from hacking, threats, bullying, stalking and discrimination
on-line.
The Twitter takeover is another excuse to join privacy-friendly,
decentralized various companies like Mastodon. NSA and FBI haven’t any
entry to European nodes and anonymity is assured.”
The EU lately arrange its personal Mastodon occasion known as “EU Voice,”
which is presently in pilot operation: https://social.network.europa.eu/
—
Dr. Patrick Breyer
Europaabgeordneter der Piratenpartei
Member of the European Parliament for the German Pirate Party
