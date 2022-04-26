Twitter takeover by Elon Musk: Patrick Breyer warns against mandatory authentication plans

Today it grew to become identified that Twitter is accepting Elon Musk’s takeover bid

for 44 billion {dollars}. In the run-up, the Tesla boss had introduced: “If

our twitter bid succeeds, we will … authenticate all real humans”. MEP

Patrick Breyer (Pirate Party) feedback:

“Musk’s deliberate authentication requirement endangers the safety of our

private information. Our identification, personal handle and personal cellphone quantity

will not be secure within the palms of Twitter, Facebook, Google and so on. Experience

exhibits that it’s only a matter of time earlier than private information is hacked or

leaked and leads to the palms of criminals.

Abolishing nameless Twitter accounts would endanger whistleblowers and

human rights defenders in addition to girls, kids, minorities, victims

of abuse and stalking. After all of the FBI infamously persecuted Wikileaks

activists utilizing information disclosed by Twitter. Only anonymity successfully

protects us from hacking, threats, bullying, stalking and discrimination

on-line.

The Twitter takeover is another excuse to join privacy-friendly,

decentralized various companies like Mastodon. NSA and FBI haven’t any

entry to European nodes and anonymity is assured.”

The EU lately arrange its personal Mastodon occasion known as “EU Voice,”

which is presently in pilot operation: https://social.network.europa.eu/

—

Dr. Patrick Breyer

Europaabgeordneter der Piratenpartei

Member of the European Parliament for the German Pirate Party

