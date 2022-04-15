Twitter Tells Employees Company Not “Held Hostage” By Musk Offer: Report

Earlier, Elon Musk mentioned he would purchase out stockholders in a money deal valued at $43 billion.

California:

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal sought to reassure workers that the corporate was not being “held hostage” by information of Elon Musk’s supply to purchase the corporate, whereas talking at an all-hands assembly with workers on Thursday, a supply conversant in the matter advised Reuters.

Agrawal expressed appreciation for the workers’ work and inspired them to stay centered, the supply mentioned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)