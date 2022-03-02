Twitter to comply with EU sanctions on Russian state media

Twitter will adjust to the European Union’s sanctions on Russian state-affiliated media RT and Sputnik when the EU order takes impact, the social community stated on Tuesday.

“The European Union (EU) sanctions will likely legally require us to withhold certain content in EU member states,” a Twitter spokesperson stated in an emailed assertion to Reuters.

“We intend to comply with the order when it goes into effect.”

Outside the EU, Twitter would proceed to deal with lowering the visibility of content material from these shops in addition to labelling it.

