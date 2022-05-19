Twitter to tackle Ukraine conflict misinformation with warning labels

Twitter Inc will start putting warning notices in entrance of some deceptive content material concerning the battle in Ukraine and restrict the unfold of claims debunked by humanitarian teams or different credible sources, the social media firm mentioned on Thursday.

The step-up towards misinformation round Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation,” is a part of a brand new coverage that outlines how Twitter will strategy misinformation throughout crises.

Social media platforms have confronted rising scrutiny over how they decide and deal with misinformation. Twitter has agreed to promote itself to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, who has mentioned he believes the positioning ought to be a platform of free speech.

The new warning notices will alert customers {that a} tweet has violated Twitter’s guidelines, however nonetheless permit individuals to view and remark. The platform is not going to amplify or suggest such tweets and retweeting may also be disabled.

The strategy could possibly be “a more effective way to intervene to prevent harm, while still preserving and protecting speech on Twitter,” mentioned Yoel Roth, head of security and integrity at Twitter, throughout a name with reporters.

The firm will prioritize including labels to deceptive tweets from high-profile accounts similar to verified customers or official authorities profiles. It may also prioritize content material that might trigger hurt to individuals on the bottom.

Twitter mentioned it defines crises as conditions the place there’s a widespread menace to life, bodily security, well being or primary subsistence.

It mentioned the coverage would initially concentrate on worldwide armed conflicts however can be supposed for occasions like mass shootings or pure disasters.

“While the timeline for this work began before the war in Ukraine broke out, the need for this policy came into even clearer focus as the conflict in Ukraine unfolded,” mentioned Roth.

