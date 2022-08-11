Twitter User Asks Elon Musk About His Social Media Plans. His Response

Elon Musk didn’t reveal any additional particulars concerning the potential new social media platform.

Amid the continued authorized battle with Twitter, tech billionaire Elon Musk lately made a cryptic reference to his potential plans to launch his personal social media platform.

Responding to a query from certainly one of his followers, Mr Musk revealed the identify of the obvious web site. “Have you thought about creating your own social platform? If Twitter deal doesn’t come through?” the ‘Tesla Owners Silicon Valley’ Twitter account requested. “X.com,” Mr Musk replied.

The Tesla CEO didn’t share any additional particulars concerning the web site or what he meant by sharing the hyperlink. But, in accordance with New York Post, “X.com” was the area identify related to a monetary providers startup that Mr Musk based in 1999 and ultimately merged with PayPal.

Also Read | Elon Musk Seeks To Question Twitter Employees Who Count Spam Accounts: Report

Back in 2017, Mr Musk reacquired the area identify from PayPal and shortly after he introduced that he had re-launched the location, which is at present fully clean apart from a small “x” on the highest left centre of a white display.

Meanwhile, Mr Musk’s current interplay comes after it was reported that he had offered Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion during the last a number of days. The tech billionaire stated that the transactions had been meant to guard in opposition to the necessity to conduct a “fire sale” within the occasion he’s ultimately pressured to purchase Twitter underneath the unique phrases.

Also Read | “Instagram A Thirst Trap”, Says Elon Musk, Admits He Has Secret Account

Twitter is locked in a authorized battle with Mr Musk over his effort to stroll away from the April settlement to purchase the corporate, and a choose has ordered {that a} trial will start in October. The tech billionaire filed a countersuit, accusing the social media web site of fraud and alleging that Twitter misled him about key points of its enterprise earlier than he agreed to a $44 billion buyout. Twitter, however, is making an attempt to implement the billionaire to maintain his promise, to pay $54.20 a share for the corporate.