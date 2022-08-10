Twitter was DOWN for many users: Know what went wrong

Twitter was down for 1000’s of customers the world over on Tuesday evening. Here are all the small print.

Twitter was reportedly down within the late hours of Tuesday, with a number of customers reporting service outages. Based on knowledge from Downdetector. com, nearly 33,000 customers reported outage of Twitter round 11:38 PM IST from world wide, and a considerable variety of people additionally skilled service outages in India as nicely. Twitter acknowledged the error later and stuck it shortly. The firm later made a social media put up concerning the identical.

“Twitter may not be loading for some of you –– we’re working on a fix to get you back to your timelines ASAP,” mentioned Twitter on its official help channel at round 12 PM IST. Almost half-hour later, the corporate fastened the problem and put out the next assertion, “We fixed it! We made an internal systems change that didn’t go as planned and have rolled it back. Twitter should now be loading as expected. Sorry about that!”

Twitter was down for 1000’s of customers

Twitter retains experiencing frequent outages these days however most of those are fastened simply. However, note that the outage was not widespread in India and we had been capable of entry Twitter in the course of the late hours of Tuesday.

Prior to this, it was Google that skilled outages earlier within the morning on Tuesday. Several customers the world over had been unable to entry Google Search, YouTube, Photos, Maps and all different Google providers. Google didn’t launch any assertion on this entrance nevertheless it had fastened the outage inside a short second.